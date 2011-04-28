This Is What It's Like To Be The Wife Of An Insider Trader Who's Been Recorded For Months By The FBI

Photo: AP

Think of all those FBI raids connected to insider trading, which you’ve read about over the past few years.From Raj and his alleged co-conspirators in 2009, to Donald Longeuil just months ago, often, those who are the focus of an FBI shakedown are sleeping next to someone else when agents come a’banging at their door: the wife.



And now we have a first-hand account of what that experience is like.

The spouse of one of those FBI targets, Craig Drimal, wrote letters describing the morning agents poured into her home looking for her husband, a former Galleon worker, who this week plead guilty to insider trading.

“It was 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2009, when Arlene and Craig Drimal were jolted from their beds by halogen lights in their window and a bullhorn outside, announcing it was the FBI,” the WSJ reports.

Arlene Drimal wrote about suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and paranoia; how she was convinced that FBI agents were watching her and her family from an empty house across the road; and using her husband’s phone as a “roving bug” to record their conversations in the bedroom.

Her nightmare began at the end of 2009, when the FBI, together with prosecutors, approached Craig Drimal about becoming a cooperating witness in their case. He said no, and three days later, the couple and their young son, who had climbed into his parents bed in the middle of the night, were suddenly woken up yelling FBI agents, and “by the lights, bullhorn and pounding on the door.”

According to the WSJ, Arlene Drimal ran downstairs to open the door, while attempting to hold back the family’s two dogs — a German shepherd and Staffordshire terrier:

“As soon as I opened the door, numerous agents filed into the house,” she wrote. “I noticed some of them touched their weapons, eyeing the Staffordshire in particular. I stood there crying silently, barely dressed and attempting to cover my chest with my arms and assured them the dogs were friendly.”

The Drimals tried to have the FBI wiretaps cut from the government’s case against Craig because in addition to recording conversations relevant to the probe, the FBI also recorded a “deeply personal and intimate discussion about their marriage,” which even a federal judge described as “nothing short of disgraceful” and “voyeuristic intrusion.” Nonetheless, he allowed the recordings.

