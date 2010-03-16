What It's Like To Be An MD At Barclays: No Stationary, No Limos And You Can Only Be A Jerk About The Bank's Cufflinks

Photo: ap

Bob Diamond has a particular way of running Barclays Capital.The bank has a standing “no jerk” policy for hiring new employees and according to the Financial Times, a few ways to steer unwanted showy types away from the company on their own.



Some rules Diamond has in place:

No personalised stationary for senior bankers

The bank will not hire a new MD who did not make MD at his or her previous institution

No showing up in a limo

The last one isn’t exactly a rule, but a Barclays exec tells the Financial Times that once, a senior banker showed up in a limousine.

“He didn’t last long,” said the exec.

Diamond didn’t even want employees’ titles listed on their business cards. He’s OK with one status symbol though: Barclays-engraved 24 carat gold cufflinks. Every new MD gets a pair, and they’re allowed to be jerks about them. The cufflinks were once sent back because the bankers didn’t like them.

