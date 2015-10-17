Here's what it's REALLY like to be an embalmer

Jack Mitchell

The room where embalming takes place.

What's a typical day on the job?

'An embalmer will usually start the day by finding out if any deaths have occurred overnight and whether any of those people need to be embalmed.

Next they will look at the schedule of the day's visitations to see if any of the deceased need to be prepared and in their viewing rooms by a certain time.

'If there are viewings that day, getting the deceased ready and into their rooms will usually take first priority, then doing embalming of any deceased that have arrived during the night will follow.

'Sometimes, a death that has occurred in a hospital will need follow up to get released and then the transfer to the funeral home will take place so that embalming or preparing for cremation may happen.

'Before a deceased person is cremated, he or she must be positively identified at the funeral home. The embalmer will 'set the features' of the deceased so that family who are making identification are looking at a more comfortable appearance of their loved on than just how they looked the moment they died.

'Setting features is not embalming, but merely washing the deceased's face, and closing the eyes and mouth and brushing of the hair. While making identification is not a viewing per se, it is still the last time the family of the deceased will see their loved one, so a modified version of preparation for a viewing is undertaken.

'If at all possible, embalming should take place right away after the deceased has arrived at the funeral home, though a delay of a matter of hours will not affect the desired outcome of the preparation procedure very much.

'So when a death call comes in and the remains are released to the funeral home, the embalmer can expect to get to work right away. Some funeral homes do have their embalmers come in during the night if a deceased person is released. Others will wait until the morning, often having the embalmer come in early to get started working.'