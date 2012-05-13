This Is What It's Like To Work 200 Feet Off The Ground

Photo: Tait Roelofs

If you live in any of the bigger cities, you’ve seen these artists working in the scorching heat or windy outdoors, dangling above bumper-to-bumper traffic to produce colossal murals on the side of skyscrapers.So what’s it like to be one of those artists? Thousands — sometimes millions — of people see your work, but almost no one knows who you are. We decided to find out.



Meet Tait Roelofs, one of the artists who works with Art Fx Murals — the company that paints on skyscrapers right outside Business Insider.

He’s in a different city every couple of weeks, paints on walls higher than 200 feet and started his artistic career working at a head shop making ceramic slip cast bongs.

That was until he got sick of it nearly fourteen years ago, and decided to try his hand at mural paintings.

Photo: Tait Roelofs

Coming from what he calls “an artistic family,” Roelofs says he always knew he wanted to be an artist, and shortly after graduating from Oregon State, he contacted Art Fx Murals and hasn’t looked back since.

Over the years, he’s painted ads for cigarette companies, BMWs, Van shoes and movie posters.

He usually works with two-to-six other people for about a week per project. Then, it’s off to a different building or a different city. Everything is done with brush painting and the crew only uses posters of the images for referral. There is no tracing and very little spray painting.

But it’s not the precision that has Roelofs worried — he’s been doing this for years. Instead, it’s the sun, which he says is hard on him because he’s “too white for this job.”

Photo: Tait Roelofs

“If it weren’t for the guys I work with, this job would be total hell,” he says. “Even though most of us don’t talk much, when we do work together, it can be a total blast.”

Since so many people know their artwork, Roelofs tells us it’s “wild that nobody knows who [they] are.”

“We paint the tallest walls in the world, and we’re totally anonymous.”

When he’s not working on walls, he’s painting and making art for his own collection, which has been featured in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Portland.

But it’s still a job he loves.

“There are no other artists in history, who if they dropped a brush, could put someone in the hospital,” he says.

We totally agree.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.