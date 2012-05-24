24 Fascinating Questions Answered By A Nightclub Doorman In Miami

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

If you feel as though you’re being judged harshly when you approach a doorman at a nightclub, you are.And if you’ve ever wondered how much slipping a $20 will help you get in, be assured that it will.



A doorman at a nightclub in Miami candidly answered questions from readers on the popular “Ask Me Anything” thread on Reddit about what it takes to get into a club.

We’ve selected some of the best questions and answers, edited only for clarity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.