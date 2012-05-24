24 Fascinating Questions Answered By A Nightclub Doorman In Miami

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
If you feel as though you’re being judged harshly when you approach a doorman at a nightclub, you are.And if you’ve ever wondered how much slipping a $20 will help you get in, be assured that it will.
A doorman at a nightclub in Miami candidly answered questions from readers on the popular “Ask Me Anything” thread on Reddit about what it takes to get into a club.
We’ve selected some of the best questions and answers, edited only for clarity.
Q: A not-so-obvious underage guy with a hot girl hands you a $20 bill under his ID. Do you let them in?
A: A fat girl in a nasty dress with flats and messed-up hair. Insisted she knew the owner. Turns out she did.
Flats are terrible. I don't care about height, but please always wear heels.
Girls get spoiled at clubs here in Miami, so unless she wants to be a guy and spend an average of $100 a night on liquor, she should go with the heels.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Just last week there was a woman who had an endless supply of projectile vomit and she must've tagged at least 20 people while the bouncer dragged her from the VIP to the exit. Thankfully, she didn't get any on my suit or I would've flipped some shit.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Meanest thing I've said is 'you look like shit'--mind you I was in a very bad mood.
I avoid the Jersey Shore types. A 40-year-old lady is like lady marmalade lingerie.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: All the time. Usually there's 1 or 2 bouncers near me that take care of it. I usually don't get involved.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Yes, but I have a girlfriend and I've grown cynical regarding girls in the club scene so I don't pay them much attention.
They're dumb gold diggers with no substance.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Hmm maybe after the third year. I didn't meet my girlfriend at the club.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
Q: Would you just let a couple random guys who are not on the guest list skip the line if they were good-looking and dressed well?
A: Girls yes, guys no. Guys with girls, maybe.
Sometimes groups break themselves up. Tonight there was one really drunk guy I couldn't let in and his friends ditched him.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: I've worked in the industry for 6 years. I got it through those contacts. It's just a nighttime bonus job. I have my real job during the daytime.
Can't really say, but again, I must stress: I'm not a bouncer.
I hold two MS degrees and I'm currently working on a PhD.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
Q: Do the owners of the club give you guidelines for letting people in based on physical attributes?
Yes, they do. Some of the attributes are not politically correct and I have to find creative ways to deny them at the door.
There is a certain racial balance I have to keep. But 95 per cent of it comes down to attire, regardless of race.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Fat chicks. I can't exactly tell them, 'Hey, you're too fat, sorry.' Private party. We're at capacity, etc.
I usually tell them it's $50 to get in. And 90 per cent of the time they just leave, but sometimes they actually fork it up. Totally unexpected and I have to let them in.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Depends on the night really. I usually let it slide if they're not too bad.
Also being in Miami you see IDs from all over the world--it's really hard keeping up to date with all of them. So with that being said, most of them I wouldn't know if they're fake or not.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Guys treating their girls like shit. Happens all the time.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
Q: I am soft-spoken with a speech impediment and look 14-years-old. I am also 21 with a valid ID. How long does it take for you to let me inside?
A: Not long. Look at you. See if you're with any chicks. See how you're dressed. If both pass, 'give me your ID'--check. 'Enjoy your night.'
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
Q: Does rejecting someone, then immediately letting someone else in, ever lead to serious conflict or confrontation with the person?
A: Yes, it does. There is nothing scarier than a 250-pound woman screaming her face off at you.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Thankfully it's not that much of a problem where I work. I've never been asked for drugs at the door. As for use in the club, it's not so much the use of the drugs that gets someone thrown out, but the way they react while on them.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Macy's and Nordstrom is a good start. I also like Zara, Kenneth Cole, Aldo, and believe it or not, you will find really interesting shit in thrift stores. I'm not so much worried about the brand as much as how it looks.
I spend more on clothing and grooming than I want to admit.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Honestly--bring a lot of money. Miami is not much different than Vegas.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: With regards to line cutting, if you want to cut in line, just do it. The important part is that you look like you belong and you're supposed to be doing it. I'm not the line police.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
Q: For bribing to work, how much money is necessary? And if I tip and the bouncer accepts, is it implied that my entire group comes with me?
A: $20 on a normal night is good.
No it's not implied; girls probably wouldn't have to tip but every guy in your group would probably have to.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
A: Funny you should bring that up, because I myself have been rejected at the door at times from the A++ clubs. Mostly because it's a $2,000-minimum-per-table-kinda-night.
Questions and answers are from Reddit.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.