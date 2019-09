Keyana Stevens has a pretty sweet gig as a Foursquare intern.



Who wouldn’t want to work for a company that just raised $50 million?

Yet, she tweets, she’s confined to watering Dennis Crowley’s plants.

Someone’s gotta do it!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.