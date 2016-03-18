'The Bachelor' contestants spend thousands and lose their jobs just to be on the show

It’s not always easy finding love, and for contestants on “The Bachelor,” it can be prohibitively expensive.

In one episode from the recently-wrapped 20th season of “Bachelor,” it was rumoured that contestant Olivia Caridi had spent $40,000 on her wardrobe for the show.

While that amount isn’t confirmed, contestants are required to provide their own clothing — except for the two finalists during the finale — for the duration of their time on the show. However, contestants have said that they receive gift bags with sponsored items to use or wear when they arrive.

When contestants pack, they don’t know how long they will be in the “Bachelor” mansion. After they have been accepted, they have roughly two to three weeks to tell their employer that they will be gone for up to six weeks and figure out their financial situation. They are unable to use phones, the internet, or watch TV while at the mansion.

Jillian Harris, the second runner-up from the 13th season of “The Bachelor” and star of the fifth season of “The Bachelorette,” wrote on her blog, “I had remortgaged my house and I spent something like $8,000 on clothing.”

Some people borrow clothing from friends to avoid spending a ton of money on a new wardrobe. Lesley Murphy, from season 17 of “Bachelor,” told MarketWatch in an article reporting on the lengths “Bachelor” contestants go to for the reality-TV opportunity. “I have really great friends, and they have even better closets.”

After making significant changes to their life to appear on the show, it can be difficult for some contestants to return to the normal world.

Murphy was able to return to her old job after leaving the show, though she ended up changing her career path later.

JJ Lane, a contestant on season 11 of “The Bachelorette,” told MarketWatch that he had difficulties finding a job after appearing on the show.

“I didn’t understand the magnitude of the show and how hard it is to get a real job right after,” Lane said. “Everyone knows who you are and employers see it as a distraction.” He is still job-searching after the season aired nearly a year ago.

Most contestants get sent home with nothing. But each one has to decide if the shot at finding love — or fame — is worth it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.