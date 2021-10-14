Inside Le Bal des Débutantes, where daughters of royalty, Hollywood icons, and politicians have made high society debuts since 1994

While the concept of holding an evening in honor of girls on the cusp of adulthood bears some parallel to traditional debutante balls, Renouard said Le Bal is “totally different.”

Perhaps the greatest difference between Le Bal and other debutante balls, according to Renouard, is that no one can pay their way into Le Bal — it’s strictly invite-only. While former debutantes can make recommendations, Renouard has the final say.

“I get requests every week, people say I want my daughter to go to the ball, how much does it cost, blah, blah, blah. It doesn’t cost anything,” she said. “I invite people because I find them interesting and because we can tell a story about them.”

Because the cut-off age for debutantes is around 21, that “story” is often the one about who their parents are, she added.