A former Google exec just raised $100 million to transform the way we teach kids

Melia Robinson/Business Insider AltSchool students show off their class iPads.

The world is becoming an increasingly personalised place, according to Max Ventilla, founder and CEO of AltSchool, the Bay Area-based school system that just raised $US100 million in venture capital.

Ventilla should know: His previous job title was head of personalisation at Google, where he helped build Google+ and other products that make the internet feel more personal.

His latest venture aims to transform the outdated, early-1900s model of elementary education for the Digital Age. Teachers share lesson plans across the school’s online network, developed by a team of 50 technologists, and students complete tasks that are cherry-picked from this pool based on the learning strategies that work best for them.

We spent the day at AltSchool’s Fort Mason location in San Francisco to see its revolutionary teaching style in action.

