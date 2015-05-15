Tech execs are going crazy over JetBlue Mint, a new $599 first-class flying option with massage chairs and rosé

In June of 2014, JetBlue launched Mint, its very first premium class option. In the months since, it’s become a popular choice for execs travelling between the two coasts.

“If @JetBlue Mint flew into EWR it would be a 12. But just JFK, it’s still a 10,” one tech founder, ReDef CEO Jason Hirschhorn tweeted earlier in May.

“The best,” Union Square Ventures partner Andy Weissman tweeted back.

The executives seem to be happy with both the amenities and the price. JetBlue’s service aims to be somewhere between first class and business class. But while first class tickets can cost as much as $US3,400 round trip from New York to Los Angeles, JetBlue Mint boasts prices that are half as much.

Mint’s premium seats on transcontinental flights (New York – San Francisco and New York – Los Angeles) start at $US599 one way.

The perks on board Mint are enviable too.

Lie-flat seats include a massage feature and a button that can adjust cushion firmness. You get access to more than 100 channels through DirecTV and SiriusXM, plus the plane’s FlyFi broadband connection promises super-fast Internet speeds.

Each of the 16 Mint seats has at least two outlets. Four of the seats in Mint are actually suites, which have their own doors that can be closed for privacy.

The food on Mint is not your typical airline fare. The menu was curated by hip New York City restaurant Saxon + Parole, and it typically includes such inventive dishes as a corn custard and poached lobster, bison meatloaf, and herb roasted monkfish.

There’s beer from Brooklyn Brewery, freshly baked pastries from Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, and organic ice cream from Blue Marble. You can even enjoy coffee from Brooklyn Roasting Co., made with the first espresso machine specifically manufactured for an airline.

A signature Mint cocktail is made with Grey Goose, and the wine selection includes several hard-to-find California varietals. JetBlue also happens to be the first airline to serve rosé.

Each Mint passenger gets a complimentary Birchbox, filled with samples of the latest grooming products for both men and women.

With all of those perks, it should come as no surprise that Mint is catching on with startup founders and other players in the tech industry, many of whom travel between New York and San Francisco regularly.

Some of them have been raving about it on Twitter.

Liking @JetBlue Mint a lot! Even as high status @Delta flyer, this may be the end of me using them for my (many) JFKSFO flights.

— Matthew Prince (@eastdakota) April 5, 2015

@JasonHirschhorn @JetBlue the best, and JFK is closer to me too

— Andy Weissman (@aweissman) May 4, 2015

@skidder @brooke @dcurtis I love Mint. Line up some of those minty drinks, pop an ambient, cocoon in that seat and BOOM. NYC

— Ethan Kaplan (@ethank) May 5, 2015

my drink and a little taste of what’s to come too! #mint pic.twitter.com/Wpips1BHY6

— Matthew Fong (@matthewfong) May 7, 2015

JetBlue Mint will be expanding to new markets in November, when it will be available on flights from New York City to Aruba and Barbados.

