What it's like onboard the swanky 'Uber for helicopters,' where riders get served rosé in sippy cups

Madeline Stone
Blade chopper loungeBladeInside one of Blade’s luxury lounges in Manhattan.

Getting to the Hamptons can be hard for the 1%.

A sort of “Uber for helicopters,” Blade, lets you book short flights between Manhattan and the Hamptons and to any of the New York City area airports using an app.  

It costs $US575 a seat to fly to the Hamptons; between $US800 and $US900 for a flight to the airport.

Last summer, Blade partnered with Liberty Helicopter to charter 800 trips to the Hamptons in just 16 weeks.

Here’s what it looks like to try Blade.

Before the flight, users can hang out in one of the three luxury lounges Blade operates in Manhattan.

The lounges have lots of swanky leather seating.

There are lots of 'customer experience' representatives handing out free drinks and snacks.

And the rosé is never in short supply. Blade serves drinks in these special cups so that they don't spill after takeoff.

Flights to the Hamptons take only about 30 minutes -- a big upgrade from getting stuck in holiday traffic.

The rosé glasses make for the perfect Instagram shot from the sky.

As do a killer pair of shoes, as heiress Billie Carroll demonstrates.

Angel investor Marcy Simon is a regular Blade customer. Here she is with some friends, plenty of rosé, and their dog.

Simon told the New Yorker, 'You meet new friends. The crowd is all different. It's aspirational.'

Memorial Day weekend is huge for travellers to the Hamptons. Blade officially launched on this weekend last year.

According to a post on Rob Wiesenthal's Instagram account, Blade chartered more flights to the Hamptons than any other operator that weekend.

Simon showed off her ride Monday night.

If nothing else, you can get a great view of the Hamptons from a Blade chopper.

Even from the back seat, you can feel like you're flying the helicopter.

The Manhattan view isn't too bad either.

Blade recently raised $6 million at a $25 million valuation. Google chairman Eric Schmidt, Discover Communications CEO David Zaslav, IAC's Barry Diller, Alex von Furstenberg, Raine Ventures, and iHeart Media chairman Bob Pittman all contributed to the round.

