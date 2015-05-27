What it's like onboard the swanky 'Uber for helicopters,' where riders get served rosé in sippy cups

Blade Inside one of Blade’s luxury lounges in Manhattan.

Getting to the Hamptons can be hard for the 1%.

A sort of “Uber for helicopters,” Blade, lets you book short flights between Manhattan and the Hamptons and to any of the New York City area airports using an app.

It costs $US575 a seat to fly to the Hamptons; between $US800 and $US900 for a flight to the airport.

Last summer, Blade partnered with Liberty Helicopter to charter 800 trips to the Hamptons in just 16 weeks.

Here’s what it looks like to try Blade.

