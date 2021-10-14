I’m on a luxury cruise that’s one of the first to leave from the UK since the pandemic. Here are my impressions so far.

Cunard asks passengers to fill out a health declaration form before boarding and to provide proof of their vaccination status.
I also had to fill out the UK Government’s Passenger Locator Form with details of my vaccination status and my pre-booked PCR test upon my return to the UK.
When I arrived at Southampton port, I was directed to the COVID-19 testing center.
All guests are required to do a rapid antigen test at Southampton before embarkation.
My passport and vaccination letter were checked by two different staff members before I went into a private booth to do the test.
I didn’t realize how nervous I was until one of the employees told me to have a nice cruise, and I replied: “You too!”
After the COVID test, I was directed to a waiting area where I stayed for around 20 minutes before I received a text message informing me of my negative result.
The rest of the check-in process went smoothly, and I was impressed by how thorough the staff were. For example, my passport was checked four times in total, and I had to complete a verbal health declaration despite already filling out the same form manually at home.
Then it was time to embark the ship.
The check-in terminal was connected to the Queen Elizabeth ship, so the embarkation process was short. After going through security checks, I was led down a narrow hallway which led me to the ship’s entrance.
The first thing I saw – and heard – upon stepping onto the ship was live music.
Guests fluttered around the reception lounge, trying to figure out where their rooms were located as the cellist and violinists played calming music.
The reception staff left guests to find their rooms themselves.
I asked a member of staff what I was supposed to do next. They simply told me to “find your room,” the number of which was printed on my boarding pass.
For someone who had never been on a cruise ship before, the lack of guidance I was given felt a little intimidating.
My 152-square-foot room is small but luxurious.
My room has a king-sized bed, a TV, a tea and coffee station, a mini-fridge, a desk, and two sets of drawers. There’s also a telephone which you can use to order room service.
There was also a complimentary bottle of Champagne and a bouquet of flowers in the room from Cunard’s press team. (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the cruise ticket, per our reporting standards.)
My TV was already switched on when I arrived and was playing a safety instruction video.
The instruction video informed me where to locate my life jacket (the closet) and where to go if there was an emergency.
Just a few moments later, I met Bert, a housekeeping assistant, who instantly made me feel welcome. He showed me around the room and said he would be there to get anything I need throughout the voyage.
Then it was time to explore the ship.
The Queen Elizabeth ship is 964.5 feet (293.98m) long and has the capacity for 2,081 guests and 980 crew members, according to Cunard’s website.
I felt a little overwhelmed, but I knew the only way to tackle it was to start exploring right away.
The ship has 12 decks, and luckily there were maps around to help me find my way.
There are maps of the ship posted by the elevators of each deck, however, I would have appreciated a paper copy to keep myself from getting lost. At one point, I accidentally stumbled into the staff kitchen.
I was surprised by how empty some parts of the ship felt on my first evening.
I decided to explore the Queen’s Room on Deck 2, which had a seating area and a stage for evening performances. It was almost completely vacant of people.
As I explored other areas of the ship, I noticed more people in the bar and restaurant areas — but due to the ship’s 60% capacity, these areas weren’t as busy as they likely could have been before the pandemic.
Cunard is known as one of the most formal cruise lines, and it’s not hard to see why.
This might be a surprise to some, since the cruise line is owned by Carnival in the US.
“Carnival is the spring break crowd, whereas Cunard is the afternoon tea crowd,” she told me over the phone before I set sail.
There are various references to royalty throughout the ship.
Launched in 2010, the Queen Elizabeth is Cunard’s newest luxury cruise ship and was named after the Queen.
I found plenty of tributes to the royals, including portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as the Cunard logo which features a crown symbol.
As the ship prepared to depart Southampton, I was surprised by how many people relaxed into cruise life right away.
While exploring the ship, I encountered couples sitting on tables and looking out at the sunset, while others sat in the hot tub, and one man was even jogging. I imagine that these people must have been on the Queen Elizabeth ship at some point before and know the layout well.
I’m one of the youngest people on the ship, but thankfully not the only solo traveler.
I haven’t spotted any children on board, and that’s likely due to Cunard’s new vaccination policy, which states that all passengers must be double-vaccinated.