I stepped on board a yacht for the very first time, a sleek Champagne-coloured vessel for sale at an undisclosed price. Here's a look inside the 150-foot, Bugatti-designed superyacht.

Imperial Yachts Hokulani is an American-built yacht designed in partnership with Bugatti.

I recently attended the Monaco Yacht Show, a glamorous four-day event where an estimated 30,000 people came to see more than $US4.3 billion worth of yachts displayed in Port Hercules.

At the show, I stepped foot onboard a yacht for the very first time.

The first vessel I toured was Hokulani, a 150-foot, Champagne-coloured superyacht that’s for sale for an undisclosed price with yacht management firm Imperial Yachts.

The hull and superstructure were built in collaboration with Bugatti.

Hokulani can sleep up to 10 guests across five luxurious staterooms.

While I was impressed with the yacht at the time, I soon realised it was just a warm-up compared to the some of the absolutely massive and wildly opulent superyachts I would visit throughout the show.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Monaco Yacht Show is a glamorous four-day event held each September at the tiny, wealthy city-state on the French Riviera. It draws an estimated 30,000 yachting industry insiders, as well as customers interested in buying or chartering yachts.

I attended this year’s yacht show and stepped onboard a yacht for the very first time. The first yacht I toured was Hokulani, a 150-foot, Champagne-coloured yacht designed in collaboration with Bugatti.

I wasn’t allowed to take my own photos, but I got a private tour of the vessel with its captain, Luke.

Here’s what it looked like.

At the end of September, I attended the Monaco Yacht Show, a glitzy four-day event that brings an estimated 30,000 yachting industry insiders, as well as yacht owners, buyers, and charter customers, to Monaco, a tiny sovereign city-state on the French Riviera.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

My first day at the yacht show, I got the chance to step on board a yacht for the very first time.

I was looking forward to experiencing the sheer opulence of being on a yacht and getting a glimpse at the lavish living quarters and luxe design details.

The first yacht I was able to tour was Hokulani, a 150-foot superyacht with a distinctive, Champagne-coloured hull.

Imperial Yachts

The American-made vessel was built by the Palmer Johnson shipyard, which is based in Wisconsin.

The hull and superstructure were designed in collaboration with Bugatti along with Italy-based studio Nuvolari Lenard.

I wasn’t allowed to take my own photos of the yacht, but I got a private tour with the captain, Luke.

Launched in 2007, Hokulani has been cruising the waters of the Mediterranean since 2011, Luke told me.

Imperial Yachts

Before that, it was based in Miami, Florida.

Luke told me he’s a big fan of its Champagne hue.

“It’s so different; every other boat you see is white,” he said. “Not everyone’s gonna like it … but when you pull up in Saint Tropez, in Monaco, you’ve got people queuing up to get photos because there’s nothing like it around.”

The yacht’s main deck is decorated in neutral tones, with new dark-toned wooden floors put in this year.

Imperial Yachts

The yacht has all new TVs, an all-new internet system, and all the latest 4K ultra-high-definition TVs.

“It’s got a fantastic IT system because one of the requests of the clients was to have fast internet so he could game live,” Luke told me.

The yacht also has a brand-new cinema room installed in 2019.

The spacious master suite comes with a king-size bed with a study area and walk-in wardrobe.

Imperial Yachts

The luxe master bathroom comes with a deep soaking tub.

Imperial Yachts

Hokulani can sleep up to 10 guests in five staterooms. In addition to the master cabin, there are two twin bedrooms …

Imperial Yachts

… and two identical VIP cabins.

Imperial Yachts

The yacht also sleeps seven crew members, but the crew’s quarters were not included in the tour.

The main deck salon and dining area seats up to 12 guests.

Imperial Yachts

A folding balcony offers an additional spot to enjoy the sunshine and look out over the water.

Imperial Yachts

The sun deck has plenty of space for sunbathing, as well as an al fresco dining area.

Imperial Yachts

With its abundance of sun lounging areas and large cabins, Hokulani is “a great all-around family boat,” Luke said.

And then there’s bridge, where the captain cruises the boat at 20 knots, with a maximum speed of 24 knots.

Imperial Yachts

Hokulani is quite a fast boat, according to Luke.

“You can get from here to Sardinia [or] Corsica very quickly in eight, nine hours,” he said. “You can get to Capri pretty quickly, go to Ibiza. This sort of boat, the speed you can do gets you anywhere pretty quickly.”

While touring Hokulani, I was impressed with its unique Champagne colour and luxurious living quarters.

Imperial Yachts

But as I would realise later that day and the next, the superyachts that I would see next – including Amadea and Tis, two of the largest and most extravagant yachts at this year’s show -would be on an entirely different level.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.