Here's what it's like keeping secrets on the set of 'Game of Thrones'

A lot of people die on “Game of Thrones,” and keeping these deaths a secret to viewers is no easy task. We stopped by HBO’s Season 6 promotional event in New York and spoke with Ellie Kendrick, who plays Meera Reed on the show. She talked about what it’s like keeping major events in the plot to herself for months at a time, and what it’s like not knowing whether or not your character might soon meet her demise.

