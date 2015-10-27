What it's like inside Australia's Google HQ in Sydney

Yesterday I attended the launch of Google’s Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P in Australia at the region’s head office in Sydney.
As part of the launch we were treated to a tour of the local digs. While it was only a brief look around the engineering quarter, I was able to get a real taste of what it would be like to work for one of the biggest tech companies in the world.
From quiet zones to the classic “Dance Dance Revolution” game, here’s what I saw.
Arriving at the office in Pyrmont, the elevators are designed to look like a train carriage, with the doors painted yellow and the signs similar to those used the Sydney train network.
Walking through the corridors of the office there are these alcoves with random things. They could definitely be considered an OH&S hazard in any other work environment.
This is one of the four kitchen/cafes in the building. For breakfast, there's a variety of croissants and coffee.
In one of the meeting rooms were Android characters hanging from the ceiling clutching what appears to be marshmallows -- a tribute to the latest update.
While this photo appears light, it was almost pitch black. It is used by employees who need some time to switch off.
Interestingly there are also a number of security guards on duty. I was visiting with a large group of other journalists, so perhaps they're not always there.
Or so they can play a bit of in-house 'Dance Dance Revolution'. Our guide said people often spend half an hour or so on it, as an alternative way to exercise.
But the health conscience company is always looking after you, hiding the more appealing sweets out of sight.
And this is exactly what it looks like. Although I don't know if it's big enough to do any serious climbing.
Now on the lower level of the office, the floor is even squishy. Maybe it's for the people who try to climb the wall?
In another meeting room are these paint-splattered walls and Hazmat suits. Apparently the Google engineers got to have a bit of fun designing the room when it was first built.
These accessory supplies are also scattered through the office, just in case people's devices run out of battery and they need a charger ASAP.
I've also noticed these nifty cameras in all of the meeting rooms, making video conference much easier and allowing the entire room to participate.
For some reason I thought there would be a lot more branding around. But I'm kinda glad there wasn't.
