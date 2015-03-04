Welcome to Singapore, the most expensive city in the world

Jennifer Polland

Singapore was just named the world’s most expensive city by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The cosmopolitan city-state is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, but it’s also one of the wealthiest, with about 105,000 millionaires living there — and that means that it has prices to match.

The EIU reported that Singapore is the most expensive place in the world to buy clothes, but the upscale malls of Orchard Road are still bustling as shoppers vie for designer goods.

And there are deals to be had: Singapore is world-famous for its inexpensive street food. And driving may cost a fortune, there’s no need to own a car since the city has one of the most efficient and cleanest metro systems in the world. There are also dozens of free parks to wander in — Singapore is called the “garden city” for a reason, after all.

It's most famous for its rooftop pool, which overlooks the city from the 57th floor.

Much of Singapore is comprised of reclaimed land. The island was so tiny that it has nowhere to expand but up and out. Gardens by the Bay is a 250-acre park that's built on reclaimed land.

At these Hawker Centres, you can try iconic Singaporean dishes, like the famous Chicken Rice.

Chicken rice from a hawker center in Singapore.

Chilli crab is another famous (and delicious) Singaporean dish.

Of course there are fine dining restaurants here too, like Jaan Restaurant at Swissotel the Stamford.

Singapore's Changi Airport is regularly named 'the best in the world,' and the international transit hub's amenities include a butterfly garden, rooftop pool, movie theatres, hotels, spas, and showers, and even a four-story slide.

Interested in more on Singapore?

