Welcome to Singapore, the most expensive city in the world

Singapore was just named the world’s most expensive city by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The cosmopolitan city-state is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, but it’s also one of the wealthiest, with about 105,000 millionaires living there — and that means that it has prices to match.

The EIU reported that Singapore is the most expensive place in the world to buy clothes, but the upscale malls of Orchard Road are still bustling as shoppers vie for designer goods.

And there are deals to be had: Singapore is world-famous for its inexpensive street food. And driving may cost a fortune, there’s no need to own a car since the city has one of the most efficient and cleanest metro systems in the world. There are also dozens of free parks to wander in — Singapore is called the “garden city” for a reason, after all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.