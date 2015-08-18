See what it's like inside Amazon's massive warehouses

Over the weekend, The New York Times publisheda highly critical inside look at Amazon’s office environment.
The piece describes an intense, “bruising” work environment for Amazon’s white-collar employees.
But Amazon also employs tens of thousands of workers in its more than 90 fulfillment and sortation centres located all around the world.
These workers, whose job it is to make sure Amazon ships products to customers in a timely manner, have their own set of challenges.
Amazon calls its warehouses 'fulfillment centres' or FCs. It also has sortation centres, where prepped packages are sorted before being shipped to individual post offices. Note all the loading docks at the FC below.
Each time someone orders something on Amazon, that order will get pinged onto an employee's handheld scanner or 'pick mod.' It will direct them to the areas where each item is located. Employees scan the item, place it in a tote, scan the tote, and then send it on a conveyor belt for shipping prep.
'Pickers' are the workers who put all the products someone has ordered together in totes. 'Packers' then put those products into Amazon boxes.
