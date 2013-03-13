What It's Like Getting To Guantanamo Bay, The Most Controversial Military Base In The World

Photo: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Treadwell

Guantanamo Bay.The name of the U.S. Naval Base located on a small sliver of Cuba likely brings up many different associations: A relic of the Cold War, or a military prison for suspected terrorists.



And for some in a post-9/11 world, it’s a symbol of torture.

But for the military personnel stationed here — mostly sailors and Marines, it’s just Gitmo. It’s a tougher duty station than most. Unlike other places in the U.S. military, troops don’t get to venture out in town, and guards in the detention facility often endure 12-hour shifts for four days straight, with two days off.

Robert Johnson, our own Military & defence Editor, recently visited the base.

Just getting there was a challenge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.