What It's Like Getting Your Hands On An iPhone Prototype

Photo: eBay

Apple allows some of its engineers to test prototypes of its upcoming gadgets out in the wild.But it also takes serious precautions with those prototypes.



A source who says he played with one shared some details with us:

Apple will “ugly-up” the casing with prototype material. If your holding an ugly prototype from from Apple, “usually that’s a good tip off that there’s a prettier version that actually exists and they went back in and made it ugly so you can’t enjoy it.”

Apple will remove restrictions on the prototype’s processor. This makes the phone much faster, but reduces its battery life down to four hours or so. This makes it harder to tell exactly how powerful the prototype is.

Apple might ruin the phone’s display by turning up or down the heat of the colours. Again, Apple probably does this to disguise improvements.

This source told us a bit about some of the phone’s other features, and you can read about that here: The iPhone 5 Was Real!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.