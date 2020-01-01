I flew one of the longest flights in the world in business class, and I can't imagine spending those 17 hours in economy

Tim Boyle/Getty My flight ended up lasting just under 17 hours.

I flew business class on the longest flight in the American Airlines network, which went from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, to Hong Kong, China.

The flight covered just over 8,000 miles and lasted for nearly 17 hours.

The trip went by incredibly slowly, but I was glad I had room to stretch out and get some rest because I was seated in business class.

After spending nearly 17 hours on a flight, I can safely say that it’s not something I ever want to do again.

Last month, I went on a trip to Bali, Indonesia, and one leg of my trek involved taking an American Airlines flight from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas to the Hong Kong International Airport in China.

My plane travelled just over 8,000 miles, and from takeoff to landing my trip took 16 hours and 48 minutes (plus an added hour on the runway due to delays).

Here’s what it was like flying business class on one of the longest flights in the world.

Currently, this is American Airlines’ longest nonstop flight.

Sara Shah for Insider It typically takes just under 17 hours.

This trek is also the second-longest direct flight that operates out of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and it is typically supposed to take 16 hours and 55 minutes.

The longest direct flight out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport goes to Sydney, Australia, and it is supposed to take 17 hours and 15 minutes to travel just over 8,500 miles.

As you can imagine, I boarded the flight with a sense of dread since I’d be on a plane for most of the day.

Sara Shah for Insider I was sitting in business class.

Before boarding, I upgraded my ticket from economy to business class, which cost well over $US1,000.

It was certainly not cheap, but I was hoping it would help me spend the majority of the flight asleep, since business-class seats fully recline, almost like a bed.

The seats were spacious and situated in a one-two-one arrangement.

Sara Shah for Insider Each seat came with plenty of space to stretch out.

This arrangement meant that there was one seat by the window on the right, two seats in the middle of the cabin, and one seat by the window on the left.

When I got to my seat, it was stacked with some cosy essentials.

Sara Shah for Insider I kept the slippers.

The business-class seats were decorated with Casper items, like slippers (which I kept and still use during my travels), a comforter, and a pajama set.

I changed into the pajamas early on in my flight.

I also received a handy pouch of toiletries and other basics.

Sara Shah for Insider I ended up using some of these items during the trip.

At my seat I also found a business-class pack that came in a sleek, leather zip-up pouch. It included lip balm, hand cream, a toothbrush, toothpaste, an eye mask, socks, and earplugs.

My flight was set to depart around 10 a.m., and I received a complimentary drink before we even left.

Sara Shah for Insider It’s never too early for a complimentary beverage.

Before my flight departed, the attendants were already coming around business class with trays of complimentary water, champagne, and orange juice.

As soon as we were in the air, I got my “bed” nice and cosy.

Sara Shah for Insider I tried to make my seat as comfortable as possible.

Since it was nighttime in Hong Kong, where I’d be landing, I wanted to try to get my body in line with the new time zone by going to sleep as soon as we took off.

To get cosy, I used my pillow and comforter and reclined my seat all the way.

Fortunately, because I am pretty petite at just 5’1″, my reclined business-class seat became the perfect-sized bed for me, but I imagine it would be a bit of a tight squeeze for anyone taller.

Even though I was pretty cosy, I struggled to fall asleep.

Sara Shah for Insider Pictured are my feet tucked under my comforter in my business-class seat.

I spent the first hour and a half of the flight snuggled under my comforter while trying (and failing) to get some sleep.

Even though I used earplugs, the sounds of clinking cups and plates kept me awake.

After getting an hour or so of sleep, I was starting to get hungry.

Sara Shah for Insider The menu had some upscale-sounding options.

On this flight, the food service was only available at specific meal times. This was different from other flights I’ve been on where, in business class, you can order meals at any time.

The menu had some upscale-sounding dishes like coffee-braised short ribs, cauliflower steak, and beef Wellington.

I went with the beef Wellington and was sort of disappointed.

Sara Shah for Insider It tasted just OK to me.

I ordered the beef wellington, which is beef wrapped in a puff pastry. It was served with gravy and a side of sad-looking root vegetables.

In my opinion, it was subpar and it tasted a little bit overcooked.

Fortunately, I always have a trustworthy back-up plan when it comes to plane food, and I just ended up just eating the turkey sandwich I had brought with me.

I then spent a few hours snacking on fruit and drinking plenty of water.

Sara Shah for Insider I also used a facial mist on my skin.

I know that being on planes can easily dry out my skin and make me feel dehydrated, so I wanted to be as prepared as possible.

I spent the next three hours periodically snacking on some fruit, using my hydrating facial spray, and drinking loads of water.

Of course, drinking a lot of water means making a number of trips to the bathroom, which was pretty spacious.

Sara Shah for Insider The bathroom had a decent amount of space, I thought.

Since I was drinking so much water, I ended up using the restroom four or five times.

Each time I couldn’t help but think that the space seemed rather spacious for a plane bathroom.

It also felt a tad luxurious since it contained a number of nice-smelling products from the pharmacy brand C.O. Bigelow, including a hand lotion and refreshing face mist.

To help the time pass I decided to watch some movies, read, and try to get some work done.

Sara Shah for Insider The screen in front of me was a decent size.

To help the remaining 10 hours pass a little faster, I resorted to watching some movies on the in-flight screens, something I don’t usually do on flights.

Fortunately, the screen I had in business class was larger than the economy-class screens I had been used to, which was nice.

After finishing a film, I decided to purchase in-flight internet so I could spend some time working on my freelance writing assignments. Unfortunately, the connection was painfully slow so I only spent about two hours working.

Then, I tried to read my book for half an hour before trying to sleep some more.

At this point, there were still about five and a half hours left on the flight.

I finally slept for about three and a half hours, and it was my best nap of the entire flight.

Sara Shah for Insider It was really nice to be able to lie flat.

It’s in moments like these when I am grateful these business-class seats reclined so much, because I know in economy I would not have been able to sleep for that many hours while sitting up.

When I finally woke up, I only had an hour to go. It felt like the longest hour of my life.

To kill some more time, I changed out of my pajamas and checked out another bathroom on the flight.

Sara Shah for Insider This one was a bit smaller than the one I’d visited earlier.

I headed to the bathroom in the back of the cabin (which was slightly smaller than the bathroom located at the front) to change out of the Casper PJs and back into my regular clothes.

By the time I got back to my seat, there were only 50 minutes left.

Landing felt like the best feeling in the world.

Sara Shah for Insider I’m glad I splurged on business class, but this flight was still far from enjoyable.

After this flight, I’ll never take an eight-hour or 10-hour flight for granted.

Sure, flying in business class was pretty comfortable and I’m glad I splurged on it – but by the end of the trip, I concluded that human beings are not meant to be in the sky for 17 hours.

