I Just Finished A 72-Hour Cleanse, And Now I Can't Stand The Thought Of Eating A Vegetable

Me enjoying the 32 oz ‘Gotham’ rib steak at NYC’s Old Homestead.

I’ve always liked vegetables.



But I’ve also always loved junked food.

And while my blood pressure is normal and my cholesterol levels are optimal, I am overweight.

So, in an effort to kickstart a life-change, I went on a short cleanse diet. Specifically, I signed up for Organic Avenue’s 3-day beginner’s cleanse, a regimen of vegan juices and raw food.

Yes, it was a brief.

But three days off of coffee was painful, and it immediately hurt my performance at work.

And while most of the cleanse was very tasty — actually, the food was phenomenal — I spent much of the time struggling with what Organic Avenue calls “digestive disturbances.” (Use your imagination)

I did lose around eight pounds in those three days. But it came at a severe cost: I now hate vegetables.

In the same way too many Tanqueray and tonics in college ruined me for gin, three days of non-stop kale, carrots, and collard greens now have me gagging at the thought of my next salad.

I asked Reese Blaisdell of Organic Avenue about my post-cleanse experience, and she said this was the first she heard of a person walking away with more of an aversion to vegetables.

This is likely the “effects of detoxing,” speculated Reese. She explained that this could be the effects of a “body shock” as toxins were being dumped into my bloodstream.

I have faith that she’s right and that my newfound distaste for greens will fade. But for now, the memory of my 3-day cleanse will haunt me.

