All-Night Ragers, Bathtubs Full Of Beer, And Geeks In Vegas At The Largest Tech Conference In The World

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is the largest tech conference in the world.
This year, 150,000 people attended, including 5,000 journalists.
Some people said CES this year was the best one to date. It was pure madness with hundreds of exhibitors, dozens of parties, and a whole lot of walking (it’s literally several square miles in size).
This is what we saw.
Upon boarding the plane from SFO to Las Vegas, I couldn't help but notice a lot of likely CES attendees. The woman in front of me was transporting a monitor to CES.
First stop when I arrived, Treasure Island hotel. Since I was on the top floor -- for VIPs, obviously -- I had to use my key to access the floor.
The big event was Samsung's media presentation. These people got in line two hours before it started. And these were the people who had advance early access!
Finally we made it in, along with about 200 other writers. The Wi-Fi access was so terrible we could barely live blog the event.
But at least I got to see the now-infamous Michael Bay meltdown. Here he is right before he forgot his lines and walked off the stage in an embarrassing silence.
The next day, we attended the Marissa Mayer keynote at the Las Vegas Hotel. And guess what? This time there was NO Wi-Fi at all! Her big guest was new Yahoo employee Katie Couric.
Katie Couric and Marissa Mayer
It was a pretty lively hour, and featured guests like David Pogue, formerly of The New York Times...
But by the time Yahoo started talking about advertising, this tech journalist decided to take a little nap.
Walking around the halls, you'll see lots of cool, and sometimes random stuff. Sphero set up an obstacle course for its circular robots.
It wasn't all fun and games, though. I spent a huge amount of time in the CES press room, a windowless warren with limited WiFi access.
On Thursday night, I attended a cocktail party with Tony Hsieh of the VegasTechFund. Just outside of the park is this preying mantis that shoots out flames. It was originally a structure at Burning Man.
Later that night, I attended the iHeartRadio party at the Haze nightclub in the Aria hotel where Krewella performed.
This iHeartRadio party initially seemed like it would be fun, but it was a hot, crowded mess full of annoying people.
So we left and headed to Caesar's Palace for a party put on by the founder of Stir Kinetic Desk. That's Stir CEO JP Labrosse, DJing.
The music and the smart desk are all fine and dandy, but what's a party without a bathtub full of beer?
CES is huge. Even if you get into the same room as some of the big names -- like Intel CEO Brian Krzanich -- you're sometimes still a block away from the action.
On the fourth day of the conference, people were passed out all over the place from sheer exhaustion. This blogger took a nap in the press room in the middle of the day.
