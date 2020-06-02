Gyms are starting to reopen — here's a look at what it's like to work out during the pandemic

- As gyms begin to reopen after lockdowns around the world, additional precautions have been implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
- Many places have spaced out gym equipment and limited how many people can be present in fitness classes.
- Others are enforcing stricter hygiene from both staff and clients.
- Here’s what it looks like to work out right now.
Depending on where you live, you might be seeing local gyms reopen or prepare to do so in the near future. In some places, like Sweden, gyms never actually closed.
But working out during and after the pandemic looks a little different. Many fitness facilities have already created new rules and gym setups to keep staff and clients safe during workouts.
From stricter hygiene measures to limited group classes, here’s what you can expect to see when you go back to the gym, based on how people are working out now.
Some fitness classes are moving outside to allow for social distancing.
Research suggests that group fitness classes, with many people sweating in a small space, might be especially risky for spreading disease.
As such, some gyms are bringing classes with big groups outdoors, since the open space better allows for social distancing.
Fitness classes that are held indoors have limited the number of participants and designated workout areas.
For fitness classes that are continuing indoors, gyms are limiting the number of participants and requiring people to sign up in advance.
Many gyms have also designated areas for each participant, with lines of tape or chalk on the ground, to maintain distance throughout the workout even in a smaller studio space.
Gyms have modified schedules to allow extra time to deep clean equipment and facilities.
Prior to re-opening, gyms have revamped their hygiene protocols and reduced hours to allow for more time to clean and sanitize the facilities.
National chain Life Time, for example, has a 400-page document outlining a strict cleaning routine for staff and management,
The protocol prioritises high-touch surfaces like exercise machines, weights, railings, and lockers.
Gyms have spaced or even shut down some equipment stations so people can work out at a safe distance.
To maintain social distancing throughout workout areas, gyms have cordoned off or unplugged some cardio machines like treadmills. This helps gym goers keep their distance.
Depending on the size of the gym, this is also the case for other equipment, like strength machines and weights.
Gym hygiene is more important than ever.
Although gym hygiene has always been important, sanitizing equipment before and after use is now mandatory in many fitness facilities.
Gymgoers may even be assigned their own spray bottle to encourage frequent sanitation of equipment.
Cleaning wipes, spray bottles, and hand sanitizer, distributed throughout workout areas, have become a regular feature as gyms have re-opened to the public.
In this CrossFit class, each member is given a spray bottle to wipe down their equipment after use.
Gym staff and clients are undergoing temperature checks as they enter some facilities.
High fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In France, gyms are allowed to reopen only in “green zones” where there is less circulation of the virus.
France has allowed a partial reopen of gyms in some areas starting June 2, according to France 24, but gym-goers are still required to wear masks and maintain distance at the gym.
Gyms that were previously ordered to close have reopened outside.
A Vermont gym owner moved his operation outside after a judge ruled he could no longer operate his indoor facility, the Burlington Free Press reported.
In some areas, gyms are subject to scrutiny by regulators to make sure they’re following hygiene precautions.
For example, in Beijing, where gyms reopened last months after three months of lockdowns, everyone who enters the gym is required to have their temperature checked at the door, reported Martin Quin Pollard of Reuters.
They must also wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet from others whenever possible.
The gyms are subject to spot-checks three times a day from regulators to make sure the rules are being followed and that the facility is cleaned thoroughly.
