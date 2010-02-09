Applying For A Job At Facebook Is Like Three Months In Limbo

An anonymous writer has detailed his experience applying for a job at Facebook on All Facebook.



It sounds like a depressingly typical job-hunt.

Facebook kept him in contention for three and half months before unceremoniously dumping him with an email that essentially said “We’ve filled the position.”

The anonymous applicant was applying for a non-engineering position. He hints it was a developer spot where and ability to code wasn’t needed, but would be useful.

His background is “a combination of coding, database, business analysis, writing and inbound/social media marketing skills.”

While the overall experience was similar to any hiring process, there’s plenty of specifics to learn for would-be Facebook applications.

It’s helpful to know somebody. The position was listed online but this guy had a friend put his resume in front of the right people. So go make friends with Facebook employees.

First there was a phone interview, then a coding test, and writing assignment. The applicant had one week to complete them.

The next interview was a much longer one, and it had a surprise quiz. The applicant had to go a computer, “type in the algorithm (aka “pseudocode”) for a coding problem,” he says. His interviewers saw the code as he created it, and tested it.

Two months after the first phone interview, he gets a sit down, 3 hour interview at Facebook’s offices.

During the interview he was asked a number of technical questions, because he had certain skills listed on his resume. In retrospect, he wishes he had answered a few questions with “I don’t know,” as a response. Rather than stumbling through answers, he thinks it’s OK to admit he’d have to look certain things up.

Six weeks after the sit down interview, Facebook emailed to say it wouldn’t be hiring him.

