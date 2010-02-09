Applying For A Job At Facebook Is Like Three Months In Limbo

An anonymous writer has detailed his experience applying for a job at Facebook on All Facebook.
It sounds like a depressingly typical job-hunt.
Facebook kept him in contention for three and half months before unceremoniously dumping him with an email that essentially said “We’ve filled the position.”
The anonymous applicant was applying for a non-engineering position. He hints it was a developer spot where and ability to code wasn’t needed, but would be useful.
His background is “a combination of coding, database, business analysis, writing and inbound/social media marketing skills.”
While the overall experience was similar to any hiring process, there’s plenty of specifics to learn for would-be Facebook applications.
- It’s helpful to know somebody. The position was listed online but this guy had a friend put his resume in front of the right people. So go make friends with Facebook employees.
- First there was a phone interview, then a coding test, and writing assignment. The applicant had one week to complete them.
- The next interview was a much longer one, and it had a surprise quiz. The applicant had to go a computer, “type in the algorithm (aka “pseudocode”) for a coding problem,” he says. His interviewers saw the code as he created it, and tested it.
- Two months after the first phone interview, he gets a sit down, 3 hour interview at Facebook’s offices.
- During the interview he was asked a number of technical questions, because he had certain skills listed on his resume. In retrospect, he wishes he had answered a few questions with “I don’t know,” as a response. Rather than stumbling through answers, he thinks it’s OK to admit he’d have to look certain things up.
- Six weeks after the sit down interview, Facebook emailed to say it wouldn’t be hiring him.
