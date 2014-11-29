What It's Like Inside One Of Amazon's Massive Warehouses

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Tis the season for holiday shopping.

Black Friday followed by Cyber Monday and then several more weeks of last minute holiday shopping make for the most lucrative time of year for online retailers like Amazon.

Already, Amazon’s Thanksgiving sales were up more than 25% year-over-year, according to ChannelAdvisor.

Amazon’s magic happens inside its more than 90 fulfillment and sortation centres located all around the world. There are 50 in the US alone, with 15 more sortation centres completed by the end of 2014 (the company spends billions of dollars on its infrastructure).

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

