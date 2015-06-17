5 travel experts reveal the one item they never travel without

Chances are, if you’re a regular traveller, there’s one item you can’t imagine being on the road without.

We talked to five expert travellers to see what they always have in their suitcase.

So grab your packing list and take a look at what they said.

Chances are, if the experts find these items useful, so will you.

1. Pauline Frommer, editorial director of Frommer guidebooks and Frommers.com: a book

“A good book because you never know when you’re going to be delayed somewhere, and I like to keep my mind busy.”

2. Anne Banas, executive editor of Smarter Travel: digital luggage scale

“My digital luggage scale. I love it. It’s about the size of a corkscrew, and with baggage fees and everything, especially when you’re travelling abroad — sometimes the international carriers have different rules for their domestic carriers within a different country so I always travel with it.”

“And the one I have you can switch from pounds to kilos, and I always weight it [my luggage] when I leave home making sure it’s under, and then once I’m travelling in case I pick up souvenirs, that I’m not going over that baggage limit because that can cost you a lot of money.”

Getty Images You just never know when it will come in handy.

3. Pavia Rosati, founder of Fathom Way To Go: Laptop

“My laptop, sadly. And I tend to have a favourite scarf that comes with me everywhere. I can’t imagine going to the deli without my laptop; I wish it were otherwise. Business, pleasure, it’s all on my laptop.”

4. Scott Morrow, CEO of Luxury Link: Tumi roller bag

“That has to be my Tumi roller bag. It doesn’t depend on the length of the trip. I’ve even been to Europe and Africa for 35 days straight and I only take a roller bag. I never check luggage, ever. And then I also bring a world outlet adaptor so that no matter what country I’m in, I can have the ability to charge my laptop or phone or any other kind of device.”

5. Rich Kennedy, senior vice president of audience and business development at Business Insider: Headphones

“A good pair of headphones is the one item I always bring (assuming travel involves getting on a plane). I don’t like the cheap ones the airline provides and for longer flights it’s nice to have headphones for movies, music and tuning out other sounds.”

