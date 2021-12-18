I stayed on a sailboat for the first time and would gladly do it again — just not alone

- On a recent trip to Charleston, I spent one night on a docked sailboat listed on Airbnb.
- While the boat was lovely and the weather was perfect, I likely wouldn’t repeat the experience exactly.
- Next time, I would invite a guest and try to have more than 18 hours on board.
While exploring unique rental stays in the area, I came across a listing for a sailboat docked in a marina on the Ashley.
The listed cost, all-in, was $US746 ($AU1,044), but there was an additional $US100 ($AU140) fee for a single-night stay.
After contacting the host with questions, he offered to lower the one-night fee to $US50 ($AU70), which brought the total cost of my stay to $US808 ($AU1,131). (Comparatively speaking, five-star hotels in the area were going for around $US500 ($AU700) per night for the weekend I visited.)
Another apprehension of mine was centered around security. Any time I thought about the fact that I’d be sleeping on a boat, at the end of a marina, alone, with a door that didn’t lock, my permanent roommate named Anxiety jumped out of her chair to remind me she’d be along for the ride.
I read all the reviews on Airbnb about how amazing the experience was for travelers, and I even had several conversations with the boat owner as well as dock security. All of this helped ease my worries a bit, but the thing about Anxiety is that she is nothing if not persistent. She didn’t quit until after sunrise.
This was the best thing I could have done.
It was a relatively long walk (around 10 minutes) to get from my car in the parking lot to the boat, which was all the way at the end of the very last dock. It was a beautiful walk in the daylight but had I tried to navigate it for the first time in the dark, I would have been nervous and the chances of clumsy me taking one wrong step into the water would have been higher.
My experience was also made exponentially better by the fact that the owner of the boat (listed as the host on Airbnb), was phenomenal at communication. He was available via text and even called me to help when I was having trouble getting into the living quarters.
To my right was the kitchen area, on my left was the door to the bathroom, and straight ahead was a sitting area with two long couches and a table that folded out to reach both seating spaces.
There was also a small TV mounted on the wall, which offered full cable channels. I didn’t spend time watching inside since it was around 60 degrees Fahrenheit outside, but it was nice to have the option.
I watched TV on my phone and FaceTimed with friends so I didn’t feel so alone. Around three hours later, at 11 p.m., I made my way inside for the night.
Of the two bedrooms on board, I settled on the one farther from the doorway. The room was shaped like a triangle and I chose to sleep across what looked like the foot of the bed but was actually the head.
While the boat’s owner repeatedly assured me everything was safe and secure (for which I am incredibly grateful, by the way), my fears got the best of me.
Being alone on the boat, my mind ran with all the thoughts: What if something broke on the boat and there was a leak? What if someone climbed aboard?
I was up essentially all night with the exception of sporadic naps, but that was to no fault of the boat or the host. If you’re not someone who experiences severe anxiety, you’ll probably sleep like a baby.
Of course, nothing happened. But I think I would have had an easier time if someone was staying on the boat with me.
The boat listing says it fits six people, but I think the indoor space may be crowded with that many.
I think having two others would have been the perfect fit for my stay. We’d be able to move around the cabin comfortably and store our baggage without it taking up too much room. While I theoretically could have shared the bed with someone, it definitely would have been snug.
When I woke up in the morning, the sun was shining and the temperature was climbing toward 75 degrees.
I made myself a cup of coffee using the pot on board and sat on the front of the boat to soak up the sun. While the owner texted me around close to 10 a.m. and offered me the option for a later checkout, I had planned for the listed 11 a.m. end time and had to get on the road for the next leg of my trip.
I would have loved to stay on board longer, and I highly recommend it if you’re an appreciator of the river.
Overall, I think staying on a boat is a wonderful way to experience part of Charleston’s beauty.