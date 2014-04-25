Awesome Pictures Of The US Navy From 116 Years Ago

A series of recently uploaded photos from Naval History and Heritage Command reveal what life was like in the U.S. Navy over 100 years ago.

The photos are being released to coincide with the official 116 year anniversary of the start of the Spanish-American War on April 25.

The war, which only lasted for four months, is seen as one of the most important events in the structuring of the U.S. Navy. A resounding success for America, the war also began the process of the U.S. taking a more active role in international affairs.

