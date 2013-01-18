What It Was Like Attending Aaron Swartz's Funeral

Aaron Swartz was no ordinary man, so it is only fitting that his funeral was as extraordinary he was.



Besides the press and speakers and attendees of his funeral – from Internet luminaries like Lawrence Lessig and Tim Berners-Lee and writers like Dan Sinker and Quinn Norton – the service also drew the Highland Park Police Department and some 30-odd fans and members of the hacktivist collective Anonymous. The latter two groups had set up around Highland Park’s Lubavitch Chabad Central Avenue Synagogue to protect mourners from the Westboro Baptist Church, as the religious hate group had threatened to picket Swartz’s funeral. They never showed, perhaps fearing retribution from Anonymous.

