Here Is What It Takes To Join The US Marines [Video]

Do you have what it takes to join the U.S. Marine Corps?



In this video from BI Military & defence, we explain the minimum requirements for men and women joining the Marines. This is by no means an all-encompassing guide, and a military recruiter would usually be the best bet for specific questions.

These are just the minimum requirements, and they include citizenship, physical, mental, and age requirements.



Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.