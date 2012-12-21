INSTANT MBA: 'You Have To Be Willing To Do What Other People Aren't'

Photo: Brian Miller

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Brian Miller, COO and President of AdviCoach, a business coaching and advisory services firm: “One of the reasons a lot of businesses fail is they underestimate what it takes to be successful. And people who are successful in business are willing to do what other people are not willing to do.”



Miller says that it takes a combination of work and motivation to make a business successful. His advisory company has seen many companies fail to come up with an exit strategy plan ahead of time which is detrimental when it comes time to sell or pass on a company.

This is just one example of how businesses need to be one step ahead and willing to work on their business rather than just take care of every day tasks and customers as they come in. This responsibility is a part of what separates successful businesses from unsuccessful ones: a willingness to consistently implement systems and plan for future business and endeavours.

“That requires you to be working on your business and not just in your business. You can’t simply be the technician of your business and wait for customers to come in the door, and when they do wait on them or put that notebook together, or complete that printing job. That’s not what’s going to make you successful as an entrepreneur or small business owner.”

