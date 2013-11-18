Here's What It Sounds Like To Be 15 Feet Away From Formula 1 Cars Going Nearly 200 MPH

For those attending their first Formula 1 race at the United States Grand Prix, one of the first things you notice is the sound. It is difficult to grasp just how loud these cars can be until one is zooming past you at close to 200 MPH.

Because of the size of the 3.4 mile Circuit of The Americas track in Austin, Texas, there are a couple of bridges that span approximately 15-20 feet above the track to allow movement of the spectators. It is at these spots where you truly feel and understand what 130 decibels from an F1 car sounds like.

Here is one example during practice at the United States Grand Prix…

