What IT Pros hate about their jobs

There’s no question about it, working in the tech industry can be a high-paying job filled with perks and benefits.

But there are some big downsides to the job, particularly for IT pros — the folks in companies that oversee employees’ devices, networks and apps.

Several recent surveys document the ways in which IT pros are unhappy. These include a survey of 5,000 people from TinyPulse, an HR service that attempts to prevent worker burnout; a survey of 214 people from SolarWinds, known for its huge social network for IT professionals; of 23,000 from job-hunting site Dice; and of 4,900 from IT magazine Computerworld.

Only 19% of IT professionals say that are really happy at work on a scale of 1-10. This compares to 22% of non IT workers. TinyPulse Source: TinyPulse. 64% are NOT clear about their job promotion and career path. TinyPulse Source: TinyPulse. The war for tech talent is driving up salaries but not satisfaction with salaries. About half of IT pros surveyed feel underpaid these days, a feeling on the rise over the past couple of years, even while they feel good about their chances for getting a new job. Dice Source: Dice. Three-quarters of IT pros working at corporations felt they didn't have much chance for career growth in their current jobs. That's low compared to workers on average. TinyPulse Source: TinyPulse. One survey found that 62% of IT professionals feel moderately valued to under-valued by their employers. SolarWinds Source: Solarwinds. When asked to rate workplace appreciation on a scale of 1-10, only 17% felt significantly valued, another survey found TinyPulse Source: TinyPulse. Just under half of IT workers surveyed said that had a great-to-excellent relationship with their co-workers (a 9 or 10 on a 1-10 scale). That's not bad, but it's still under par. TinyPulse Source: TinyPulse. One unhappy IT pro explained it like this, 'I feel overworked, underappreciated, confused, underpaid, barely recognised. No path for growth.' Dotshock/Shuttershock Source: TinyPulse. These are the top reasons that IT pros feel stifled in their careers. TinyPro Source: TinyPulse. On the plus side, only 17% of IT pros are downright dissatisfied with their jobs. That's the same percentage who say they are very satisfied. 45% are happy enough and 22% are ambivalent. Computerworld IT Salary Survey Source: TinyPulse.

