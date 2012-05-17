What It Means That The 'President's Budget' Went Down 99 To 0 In The Senate

A big headline is coming out of Congress right now. “Obama Budget Defeated 99-0” says the Washington Times.



And conservatives are tweeting that like crazy.

But, it just isn’t true.

Just as they did in March in the House of Representatives, Republicans forced a vote on a bill that was supposed to resemble the president’s budget, but wasn’t actually the president’s budget. A Republican Senator submitted it, and called for the vote.

But the headline would look very different if it said, “Senate Unanimously Rejects A Budget Offered By Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.)” which is what actually happened.

Republicans forced this issue because they want to contrast Obama’s non-budget with their own which is based on the Ryan Plan.

None of the budgets are going to pass today, and that’s the point. Republicans get the headline “Obama rejected 99-0” and another one that says, “Democrats defeat the Ryan Plan.”

Republicans consider that a win

