Meet the 26-year-old Syrian refugee who took a gruelling 55-day journey from Aleppo to the UK

Ahmad Al-Rashid

From Kos, he boarded a ferry to mainland Greece and then travelled to Athens using money transferred to him by one of his brothers who was still living in Syria. Al-Rashid never carried large quantities of cash during the journey because he was afraid of being robbed. He said he was able to travel around easily within Greece.

In Athens, he bought a fake Bulgarian passport for 4,000 Euros from a 'well-known' smuggler, who had queues of refugees stretching outside his office door. When it was Al-Rashid's turn, the smuggler told him to change his clothes and shave. The smuggler then booked Al-Rashid a plane ticket to Marseille using the fake details.

He made it through passport control smoothly, but while he was waiting in the airport departure lounge, two security officers began double-checking certain passengers' passports.

'They managed to catch four Syrians,' he said. Al-Rashid said that he could distinguish fellow Syrians just by looking at their faces. Not long after the four refugees had been escorted away, Al-Rashid was approached. 'Show me your passport,' a guard said.

Al-Rashid offered his fake document. 'I am meeting my girlfriend in France,' he said. 'We are celebrating our anniversary. Is there any problem?'

Fortunately, the guard bought his story and wished him 'good luck.' As soon as Al-Rashid boarded the plane, he went to the toilet and destroyed his fake passport. The smuggler in Athens told him to do this because if he was found with a fake passport at French passport control, he would likely be deported back to Greece.

However, to Al-Rashid's great surprise, when he arrived at the airport in Marseille, there was no passport control at all. He was allowed to walk straight through. He was pleased, but regretted discarding the Bulgarian passport so quickly.

Because he speaks English, Al-Rashid had always planned to claim asylum in the UK. Britain's family reunion rules would also allow him to bring his family over, if he made it. He was only sporadically in contact with his wife and two daughters because internet and phone signal is hard to find in Aleppo.

To get to the UK meant travelling north by train to France's largest migrant camp: the Calais Jungle. Since the signing of the Touquet agreement in 2003, Brits have been conducting border control checks in France. With a large number of migrants unable to pass through the Calais border, thousands are settled in the Jungle, hoping to climb onto the back of lorries, or walk through the Channel Tunnel to enter the UK.

'These were the worst days of my life,' Al-Rashid said of his two weeks in the Calais Jungle. 'It was an awful place. I spent everyday chasing cars, lorries, and trucks.'

Two weeks after arriving in Calais, one of many smugglers in the town convinced Al-Rashid to climb into a tanker truck full of flour, with seven other refugees.

After 12 hours, Al-Rashid and the others inside began to suffocate, so they started furiously pounding on the side of the truck. On hearing the noise, the driver -- who had no idea that there were refugees inside -- stopped to let them out.

'To our surprise, we were near the Italian border,' he said. 'I was mad as hell. I went back to Calais covered in flour.' He travelled by train back to Calais, though he didn't stay long there.