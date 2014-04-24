This Terrifying Simulation Shows What It Would Feel Like To Drown

Well, I’m never getting on a boat without a life vest.

I just drowned because I wasn’t wearing one, but luckily it was all just a simulation. Guy Cotten, a French sea-safety equipment company, put together a very terrifying drowning simulator, called “Sortie En Mer,” or “A Day Out To Sea.”

You start out with your buddy, enjoying the open sea on your sailboat. You give the helm to your friend, who clearly is not an expert sailor, while you jiggle around with the sail.

And that’s when things go terribly wrong.

You get knocked into the water. And because of your friend’s inexperience sailing, he doesn’t know how to turn the boat around. Your job is to scroll your mouse as fast as you can so you can stay above water.

Thrashing around in the water is both terrifying and sickening. You see your friend sail away, and you feel the water coming up around you.

You continue to scroll until you just can’t scroll anymore. Apparently I wouldn’t survive very long if I fell off a boat without a life jacket.

The next time you go on a boat, wear a life jacket. And perhaps take a friend with you who knows what he’s doing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via Gizmodo)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.