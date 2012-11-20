Peter D. Rodgers has an IQ of 175.

Photo: Image courtesy of Peter Donald Rodgers

Australian Peter D. Rodgers has one of the highest IQs in the world, according to an online ranking, called The World Genius Directory, created by Dr. Jason Betts. The directory is compiled from certified IQ tests sent in by listees.

Rodgers was recently profiled in our slideshow of 16 Smartest People On Earth based on Betts’ definitive list.

The 58-year-old author and poet logged an IQ of 175 (a score over 160 is considered a genius IQ) at age 57. For the moment, this makes him the tenth “smartest person in the world” on the World Genius Directory.

But Rodgers is the first to point out that high IQ and general intelligence are not one in the same.

Shortly after our article ran, Rodgers sent us a candid email detailing the pitfalls of having a high IQ.

“Geniuses are the loneliest people on Earth because almost nobody understands them,” he wrote.

Rodgers’ high intelligence has often been more a burden than a gift. Although Rodgers suffers from dyslexia and epilepsy, he was at one point misdiagnosed as a schizophrenic and forced to take anti-psychotic pills for six years.

Read the full response below, only edited for clarity:

Too often, elite geniuses are treated like idiots or victimized. Because psychiatric staff could not cope with my intelligence, they incorrectly stated that I experienced schizophrenia and delusional disorder and forced me to suffer anti-psychotic medication for six years of my life. Geniuses are the loneliest people on Earth because almost nobody understands them. Jason Betts and Ivan Ivec are leaders in uniting geniuses so that we can communicate about solving difficult problems. As I chat with normal people, who do not know about my IQ scores, they tell me about extremely high IQs of their friends, but almost always the scores are fantasies of their friends. When I was younger, I scored higher IQs and was terrified of how I would be victimized for my extreme intelligence. Now, in 2012, geniuses are being accepted as contributing members of society. Psychiatric staff no longer punish me by forcing me to consume anihilatory anti-psychotics.

