Subway is one of the cheapest restaurant chains to open — here's a breakdown of all the costs

Charles Krupa)/AP Images Subway charges a $US15,000 franchise fee.

Subway is one of the cheapest restaurants to franchise.

The company charges a $US15,000 franchise fee, and startup costs range from $US116,000 to $US263,000.

By comparison, McDonald’s charges a franchise fee of $US45,000, and startup expenses can cost up to $US2.2 million.

Subway is one of the cheapest major fast-food restaurants to franchise.

Subway’s fee for becoming a franchisee is $US15,000, and startup costs, which include construction and equipment leasing expenses, range from $US116,000 to $US263,000, according to the company.

Opening a McDonald’s restaurant requires as much as $US2.2 million in startup costs alone, by comparison, and the company charges a $US45,000 franchise fee.

But Subway restaurants generate less revenue than McDonald’s units.



A Subway restaurant, on average, generates $US417,000 in sales annually, compared to $US2.7 million in average annual revenue for McDonald’s restaurants, according to QSR magazine.

Subway also charges its franchisees hefty ongoing fees.

The company charges franchisees a weekly fee of 12.5% of gross sales minus the sales tax. The company says 8% goes toward the franchise royalties and 4.5% goes towards advertising.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the costs for setting up a Subway restaurant and operating it for three months, according to the company:

Initial franchise fee: $US15,000

Real property costs: $US2,000 to $US24,000

Leasehold improvements: $US12,000 to $US143,000

Equipment: $US3,000 to $US65,000

Security system (not including monitoring costs):$US1,000 to $US7,500

Outside signs: $US1,200 to $US21,000

Opening inventory: $US2,500 to $US10,000

Insurance: $US400 to $US4,000

Training expenses (including travel and lodging): $US2,000 to $US7,000

Legal and accounting: $US400 to $US8,000

Opening advertisement: $US1,000 to $US6,000

Miscellaneous expenses: $US1,600 to $US20,000

