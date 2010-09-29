What Does It Cost To Get Into A MLB Playoff Game?

Tropicana Field

Tampa Bay Rays fans–who have been avoiding David Price and his playoff-bound mates in droves–may simply be saving their money for postseason tickets. But how much money are they going to need, exactly?Prices for the first-round Division Series typically start at or slightly above a team’s regular season rates, then ramp up from there. Singe-game tickets range from $6 for an obstructed view bleacher seat for the first game at Yankee Stadium to $475 for a possible World Series box seat at Target Field. (The top prices don’t include suites and other prime tickets not available to the general public.) That same $6 bleacher becomes $51 if the Bombers reach the final round.



That assumes, of course, that the team will even deign to sell them to you. Every club has a complicated registration procedure that must be mastered first in order to secure the right to buy the tickets. Current season ticket holders are obviously given preference, then, depending on the size of the stadium and the team’s popularity, a lottery determines who else gets to buy tickets and when. Enter early and often.

The other issue you’ll face is that most postseason tickets are sold in strips that give you admission to the entire postseason–a maximum of 10 home games for American League teams or 11 for the National League, which has the home-field advantage for the World Series this year. The cost of unneeded tickets are refunded, but teams often require a full up-front payment when ordering, so believing in the future of your team does not come cheap. Plus, the best (or sometimes only) way to secure those strips is to also plunk down a deposit for next year’s full season ticket packages. Doing so usually allows you to skip to the front of the line, but that’s an extra $1,000 or more just for the honour of spending more money on baseball.

Oh, and don’t forget to plan ahead. Sales deadlines meant that most fans had to commit to buying tickets weeks ago, long before their teams had even secured playoff spots. Loyalty has its price.

Minnesota Twins (Target Field) Full Postseason Strip: $665-$4,160

Cheapest Seat: $30

(Grandstand, ALDS)

Most Expensive: $475

(Champion's Club, World Series; includes food!)

Capacity: 41,000 Texas Rangers (Rangers Ballpark at Arlington) Full Postseason Strip: $569-$1,423

Cheapest Seat: $30

(Grandstand Reserve, ALDS)

Most Expensive: $125

(VIP Infield, ALDS; Individual WS games not listed)

Capacity: 51,548 Tampa Bay Rays (Tropicana Field) Full Postseason Strip: $532-$2,313

Cheapest Seat: $30

(Upper Reserved, ALDS)

Most Expensive: $215

(Whitney Bank Club, ALDS; Individual WS games not listed)

Capacity: 43,772 (For Playoffs) New York Yankees (Yankee Stadium) Full Postseason Strip: $204-$4,010

Cheapest Seat: $6

(Obstructed View Bleachers for the ALDS)

Most Expensive Seat: $456

(Field Level, Row 12, World Series)

Capacity: 52,325 Philadelphia Phillies (Citizens Bank Park) Full Postseason Strip: $1,110-$1,695

Cheapest Seat: $50

(Terrace Deck, NLDS)

Most Expensive: $225

(Field Level, World Series)

Capacity: 43,647 Cincinnati Reds (Great American Ballpark) Full Postseason Strip: $450-$3,580

Cheapest Seat: $30

(Standing Room Only, NLDS)

Most Expensive: $400

(Diamond Club, World Series)

Capacity: 42,271 Atlanta Braves (Turner Field) NLDS Strip: $60-$240

(Tickets are sold round-by-round, pricing for NLCS and WS unavailable)

Cheapest Seat: $20

(Upper Pavilion, NLDS)

Most Expensive: $80

(Hank Aaron Seats)

Capacity: 50,097 San Francisco Giants (AT&T Park) NLDS Strip: $105-$525

(Tickets are sold round-by-round, pricing for NLCS and WS unavailable)

Cheapest Seat: $35

(Standing Room Only)

Most Expensive: $175

(Premium Field Club)

Capacity: 41,915 San Diego Padres (Petco Park) NLDS Strip: $42-$198

(Tickets are sold round-by-round, pricing for NLCS and WS unavailable)

Cheapest Seat: $14

(Bleachers, Obstructed View)

Most Expensive: $66

(Field Box Infield)

Capacity: 42,445

