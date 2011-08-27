Inside NYC's Next Billion-Dollar Startup, ZocDoc

ZocDoc, an easy way to book doctor appointments online, is a startup that will soon be entering the billion-dollar valuation club.Last month it raised $50 million dollars at a $700 million valuation.
More than 700,000 people use the service every month. ZocDoc is free for patients and charges every featured practice $250 per month.
While it wouldn’t give us the number of doctors on the site, ZocDoc says its number of available appointments jumped from 3 million in February to 5 million last month.
The founders say they spend most of their time hiring to keep up with the site’s growth. “This time last year we had 30 employees,” CEO and cofounder Cyrus Massoumi tells us. “Now we have 150 people.”
We arrived at ZocDoc just after the earthquake. We were on the subway when it hit, so we had no clue why so many people were standing in the lobby.
We climbed our way up to the 9th floor (no elevators were running). You can still see all of the people on the street from ZocDoc's office.
ZocDoc collects football helmets from every state it has launched in (10). In case you're wondering why there are 13 helmets, some states have two teams.
ZocDoc won this $100,000 check from Forbes and HP in 2009. The founders tried to take the monstrous check to the bank, but it didn't work.
This summer, ZocDoc raised a lot of money, giving it a $700 million valuation. It named its best conference room after one of its investors, Ron Conway.
Brian Cronin and Brian Kosicki have been kept busy as recruitment coordinators. Their motto: hire people who are better than you.
Jay Greenbaum, Mario Avocato and Steven Nunez are also in sales. There are 5 million available doctor appointments on the site.
This is where the tech team used to live but they got upgraded to a better office. This room is being cleaned up for new hires.
The previous occupant of ZocDoc's space was Scholastic, so ZocDoc has a lot of their kids' lunch tables and chairs in the kitchen.
The kitchen overlooks all of the lunch tables and is stocked with tons of soda. If an employee requests a beverage, ZocDoc makes sure to order it.
ZocDoc prides itself on being a great place to work. It visited Zappos to get some pointers on company culture. It also convinced its interns to spell out the company's name with their bodies.
A lot of ZocDocers, like operations associate Jason Hare, sit on athletic balls instead of chairs. Surprisingly, none of them toppled over while we were there.
ZocDoc hired an artist to paint cartoons around the office. Here, Dr. House high fives Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
On Halloween, ZocDocers dressed up as Doctors (surprise, surprise). This skeleton waves goodbye as we end the tour.
