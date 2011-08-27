Inside NYC's Next Billion-Dollar Startup, ZocDoc

Oliver Kharraz and Cyrus Massoumi cofounded ZocDoc in 2007.

ZocDoc, an easy way to book doctor appointments online, is a startup that will soon be entering the billion-dollar valuation club.Last month it raised $50 million dollars at a $700 million valuation.



More than 700,000 people use the service every month. ZocDoc is free for patients and charges every featured practice $250 per month.

While it wouldn’t give us the number of doctors on the site, ZocDoc says its number of available appointments jumped from 3 million in February to 5 million last month.

The founders say they spend most of their time hiring to keep up with the site’s growth. “This time last year we had 30 employees,” CEO and cofounder Cyrus Massoumi tells us. “Now we have 150 people.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.