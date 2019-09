Inside NYC's Next Billion-Dollar Startup, ZocDoc

Oliver Kharraz and Cyrus Massoumi cofounded ZocDoc in 2007.

ZocDoc, an easy way to book doctor appointments online, is a startup that will soon be entering the billion-dollar valuation club.Last month it raised $50 million dollars at a $700 million valuation.



More than 700,000 people use the service every month. ZocDoc is free for patients and charges every featured practice $250 per month.

While it wouldn’t give us the number of doctors on the site, ZocDoc says its number of available appointments jumped from 3 million in February to 5 million last month.

The founders say they spend most of their time hiring to keep up with the site’s growth.¬† “This time last year we had 30 employees,” CEO and cofounder¬†Cyrus Massoumi tells us. “Now we have 150 people.”

