Everything you need to know about Zack Snyder's upcoming 4-hour 'Justice League' movie

Warner Bros. Zack Snyder’s version of ‘Justice League’ will finally see the light of day in 2021.

Zack Snyder is finally releasing his version of “Justice League” on HBO Max in 2021.

The director stepped down from the film after the death of his daughter in 2017.

His version of the film is four hours long and will have a new villain, Darkseid.

Jared Leto will reportedly reprise his role as the Joker as well.

Fans will finally receive the original “Justice League” director’s true vision of the film in 2021. After years of speculation and rallying from fans, the “SnyderCut” will stream on HBO Max.

Zack Snyder and his producing partner and wife, Deborah Snyder, are among the many people working on the new cut of the film daily.

“I like this idea that at the time the hashtag #releasethesyndercut was the largest sort of volumized hashtag and/or social media presence of any Warner Bros.’ movie ever made, and it didn’t exist,” Zack said during a Justice Con panel to help raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“That feels problematic. If I own a studio, that feels like an issue I think we need to figure that out,” he added.

Over the past year, the Snyders have spoken about the film a handful of times briefly. Zack revealed more information about the movie at WB’s virtual DC Fandome event along with a trailer.

Here’s what we know about “Justice League.”

The film won’t contain any footage Joss Whedon shot for the 2017 release.

Warner Bros. Any moment with a red sky will not be in Snyder’s cut of the film.

When asked if his version of “Justice League” will contain any of Whedon’s footage at Justice Con, Zack Snyder said there wasn’t a chance we’d see anything that someone else filmed in the HBO Max cut.

“I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f—ing hard fact,” said Snyder.

So that red sky that was featured prominently during the big fight with the parademons? That will be going away.

Snyder is working off of a 2017 version of the film.

Warner Bros. Snyder has his own cut of the film without any of the reshot footage.

“The cut that I’m working on was finished in February of, I think it was, 2017,” Zack Snyder said at Justice Con. “That’s the giant super long version of the movie.”

Henry Cavill’s Superman will be seen wearing his iconic black suit.

Warner Bros. via Justice Con Snyder debuted a clip of Superman in his black suit during Justice Con.

Zack Snyder teased the suit during a conversation at Justice Con. He recalled arguing with Warner Bros. to use the black suit in the original film and was told they didn’t think it was a good idea.

“I knew it was the correct evolution for him when he rose from the dead that he would be in the black suit,” said Snyder. “There was this obsession with it being funny or light or something. And for some reason the perception of the black suit made everyone feel like, ‘Oh, that sounds like you’re just trying to make the movie dark and scary.'”

Though he backed down at the time, Snyder said he experimented to make sure they could change the colour of the suit later on if needed.

The film will showcase a different villain, Darkseid.

Warner Bros./HBO Max Darkseid was teased in an HBO Max trailer.

Darkseid is notoriously one of the biggest villains in the DC Universe, but he never wound up in the 2017 movie. The character was seen in Snyder’s first teaser for his cut of the film.

Steppenwolf, who became the villain of the theatrical release, will still be in the new movie with a look that’s closer to his original design. Zack Snyder hinted we’ll see him with his older design, describing him as scary and cool.

“He just wants Darkseid to accept him and take him back,” said Snyder.

The film will be four hours long.

Warner Bros. Would you watch a four-hour ‘Justice League’ movie in one sitting?

The new version will be twice as long as the original theatrical cut.

“It’s going to be in four parts, one hour each, so four hours of ‘Justice League’ is coming your way,” said Zack Snyder at DC FanDome.

Snyder said they’re going to find a way to bundle it together as one long theatrical cut if you want to watch it as a single film.

It will be available for international audiences to watch.

HBOMax/DC The heroes all gather together in the new trailer for the film.

“We’re working on a distribution plan,” said Zack Snyder for any international fans hoping to watch his version of “Justice League” who don’t have access to HBO Max.

Snyder has been restoring the film so you can see more of the movie.

Justice Con/YouTube Snyder said he wanted the entire film to be shown in a large 4:3 aspect ratio to fill an IMAX screen instead of the widescreen version of films that have become more commonplace in theatres.

What does that mean? The theatrical release shows the film in widescreen. Snyder is working so you can see the full film in a 4:3 ratio.

“A lot of the restoration is sort of trying to put that back,” said Snyder. “It’s a completely different sort of aesthetic.”

“A lot of the work that we’re doing is trying to restore the full-frame. It’s literally a restoration project at this point,” he added.

Snyder illustrated what he meant with a sketch of Batfleck during Justice Con that you can see above. He and his team are restoring the “extra information” that gets cut out of a widescreen cut of a film.

What will this be called? We’re still not sure.

Warner Bros. Zack Snyder says there are legal reasons that may prevent them from calling his cut ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League.’

The Snyder Cut has been referred to as “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” but that may not be the actual name of the final product we see on HBO Max.

“It is the name we all want,” said Zack Snyder. “It is the name we are working on. It’s legal reasons that restrict it, but we’re trying to work that out.”

“It is the correct sort of way of looking at the movie because it’s really a pure sort of vision unencumbered by anything other than what we think is awesome,” he added.

There will be more of Ray Fisher.

Warner Bros. Snyder said he hasn’t shown the film to Fisher yet because he wants him to see his scenes completed.

Snyder said a lot of the new version of “Justice League” incorporates flashback scenes of Ray Fisher/Cyborg that were removed. The trailers showed footage of Fisher as a high school football star that were never in the final film.

There’s also more of the Flash.

Warner Bros. Ezra Miller as The Flash.

“I think people are going to see a lot more of The Flash and they’re going to see a little bit more of his emotional arc and I hope they enjoy it,” said Zack Snyder during DCFanDome.

Snyder teased we’ll see something new with the Flash’s super powers.

“You’re going to see something with Flash in this film I don’t think that you’ve ever seen before,” Snyder told “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. “He’s a quantum character. He interacts with time and space so you might see him do something that is timely.”

We’ll finally see Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

Warner Bros./HBO Max A barefoot Barry Allen saves Iris.

The new trailer teases Barry Allen/The Flash saving Iris West from a car accident. Iris was cut out of the original “Justice League” movie.

In the comics and TV show, West and Allen eventually marry.

The film will contain a scene between Lois Lane and Clark’s mother after Superman’s death.

Warner Bros. The scene, which was cut from the theatrical release, would have showcased a woman supporting another woman during a time of grief.

Producer Deborah Snyder was asked if there was a favourite scene of motherhood in the DCEU that moved her during a Justice Con panel.

In addition to a scene between Clark Kent and Martha in “Man of Steel,” Snyder mentioned a “Justice League” moment that she couldn’t discuss much between Lois Lane and Superman’s mother, Martha Kent, played by Diane Lane.

“There is an amazing scene that was not in the theatrical release, I don’t know why, when Diane [Lane] comes to visit Lois after Clark’s death and she’s been… not going out,” said Snyder.

“It’s just this very supportive scene because, even though she’s lost her house, she’s coming there not to ask for help, but to help Lois,” said Snyder, adding that the scene will be in their version of the film.

The scene is teased in the teaser trailer for the film.

Will Green Lantern be in this Snyder Cut? Possibly.

DC Snyder has teased we can see the hero in some way.

Initial marketing for the film included the phrase, “Unite the Seven.” Only six heroes were in “Justice League.”

Snyder teased on Vero we could see a version of the character in his cut. Don’t hold your breath for Ryan Reynolds to reprise his role though. During his Justice Con chat, fans noticed there were some green hearts on a shirt Snyder showed off, which may hint at the character.

“We did do that. It’s a thing, isn’t it? I see it too. I’m looking at my thing right there. I’m like, ‘Oo. Green hearts everywhere.’ Anyway, like I was saying,” said Snyder, artfully diverting the conversation elsewhere.

The original version of “Justice League” was supposed to have a Martian Manhunter reveal.

Warner Bros. Harry Lennix has the perfect voice for Martian Manhunter/J’onn J’onzz.

Snyder revealed on Vero that General Swanwick (Harry Lennix) was eventually going to be revealed as Martian Manhunter. He never got to film that part of “Justice League,” though.

Maybe we’ll still get a nod to his true identity. You can see Snyder’s storyboards with Martian Manhunter here.

Jared Leto will reportedly be back as the Joker.

Getty Images, Warner Bros. Jared Leto gave us a very different version of the character in 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto is part of reshoots for the 2017 movie.

The first trailer for the SnyderCut teased the Clown Prince of Crime when a Joker card briefly flew across the screen.

A person familiar with the matter told Insider, however, Leto’s role in the film is not confirmed and the report from THR is based on speculation.

The first trailer for the four-part film was released on August 22 at DC FanDome.

Warner Bros. Here’s how the new villain, Darkseid, will look in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League.’

You can watch the trailer with new footage from the film here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.