During the Q&A session that ended Yahoo’s press conference today, a reporter asked, “What is Yahoo?”



Yahoo’s new product boss, a Howie Mandel look-alike from Microsoft named Blake Irving, answered:

“Yahoo is a global series of Web experiences across a variety of devices that gives people what they want. In content it connects advertisers to an audience that is global in scope. Yahoo is all about delivering experiences to individuals that make them engage with each other. Folks anchor on are you a search company? A content company? A communications company? We would likee to engage with people on the things that matter most to them.”

Sunnyvale, we’ve spotted the problem.

(Blake later described Yahoo as “an amazing technology company in the media business.” That might have been a better answer.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.