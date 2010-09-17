YAHOO NEEDS YOUR HELP: Please Help The Company Figure Out What It Is

As is now being extensively ridiculed all over the web, Yahoo still has no idea what it is.



When asked at a press conference today what Yahoo is, product boss Blake Irving said the following:

“Yahoo is a global series of Web experiences across a variety of devices that gives people what they want. In content it connects advertisers to an audience that is global in scope. Yahoo is all about delivering experiences to individuals that make them engage with each other. Folks anchor on are you a search company? A content company? A communications company? We would like to engage with people on the things that matter most to them.”

OK, that’s just embarrassing.

But to be fair to Blake, we don’t really know what Yahoo is, either.

We actually liked Jerry Yang’s return-to-our-roots description of Yahoo as a “start page,” but now that Google and Facebook are everyone’s start-page, that seems sort of dated.

So, folks, Yahoo needs our help. No company can win if it doesn’t know what it is. So we need to collectively help Yahoo figure out what it is.

More pertinently, we need to help Yahoo figure out what it SHOULD BE. Because what Yahoo is today doesn’t really matter anyway.

So, what should Yahoo be?

Some possibilities:

A search engine

A content company

A communications company

An aggregator

A portal

A platform

A start page

All of the above

Weigh in below. What SHOULD Yahoo be? We’ll send the good answers to Carol and Blake.

