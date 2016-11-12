The story of 'Slender Man' -- the internet's creepiest urban legend

HBO is releasing a new documentary about Slender Man, a tall, shadowy monster that has terrified people on the internet for years. The character may be fake, but he has also inspired some tragic real-life attacks. Here’s a look at the origins of Slender Man and how he has captured the imagination of people online.
Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.