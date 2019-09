Vine is getting a ton of good press for its innovative take on shooting and sharing video.



However, the video-sharing app from Twitter is also receiving a ton of bad press for its sudden porn problem.

Learn how to use the app everyone’s talking about below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.