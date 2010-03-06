What's Up With Microsoft's Strategy Of Leaking Courier News?

Photo: Engadget

Engadget landed a mega-scoop today grabbing pictures and video of Microsoft’s slick looking tablet, the Courier.Except, it didn’t really feel like a mega-scoop. The pictures — enough for a gallery! — were crystal clear, and the video — in hi-def! — looked just like marketing materials.



After the build up to the iPad, when the pictures were either fanboy mock ups, or a blurry picture on the day of the event, something feels weird about this.

In fact, it reminds us of the last time there was a major Courier scoop. That was when Gizmodo landed a video and gallery of the tablet.

Both seem like big fat gifts from Microsoft.

It makes us wonder, what the heck is going on with these leaks? What’s the strategy? Our guesses:

This is some sort of guerrilla marketing trick. Microsoft is trying to dent iPad sales by promising something amazing. The first time we saw the video of the Courier, we were floored. Maybe it could have the same affect on other consumers.

Microsoft is trying to butter up the tech sites which typically have a favoritism towards Apple. Tech sites haven’t been particularly kind to Microsoft. Getting exclusive information and getting a look at imaginary, but amazing, gadgets could change that.

It’s an interesting, but risky strategy on Microsoft’s part. If the Courier is a flop with buggy software — or worse, doesn’t ship at all — it’s going to make Microsoft look terrible. One of Apple’s big strengths is delivering a strong product and keeping a pretty tight seal on information until the product is ready for the market.

Now, before the haters come at us, knives out, we’d like to say we think Gizmodo and Engadget are two of the best tech Web sites in the world. No question about. We’re not knocking them for getting these leaks.

And yes, we’ll admit that we’re jealous. We want Microsoft giving us the next batch of Courier pictures.

We just hope when it does, it tells us why it’s doing it.

