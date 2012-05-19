SCIENTIST: Here's What Is Unrealistic About The Movie 'Battleship'

Photo: ILM/Universal Pictures

Even the most ridiculous action flicks hire a consultant to provide a dose of realism—though in the case of The Avengers the consultant quit due to “unreality.“Battleship hired Seth Shostak of the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, who spoke to Wired’s Scott Pierce.



Shostak says the movie got a few parts wrong, including how the world would react to communication from an alien race:

“You check out the signal first to make sure it’s for real,” he said, “and then you notify the astronomical community, of course, because you want other people to check it out for you. And then you notify the public and the media and the government.”

Unlike the movie, you surely don’t send out a signal until you consult the United Nations. And contrary to conspiracy theory, Shostak says the government probably won’t do anything at first. “No Men in Black show up,” he said. “It’s the media that starts to call you right away.”

Shostak also took issue with the speed the aliens traveled to Earth, their motivation and a few other details. Read more at Wired >

