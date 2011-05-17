THE TRUTH ABOUT UBER: The Personal Driver App, Tried And Broken Down For You

WSJ’s Maya Baratz arrives at Uber NYC’s launch party in the car service.

Photo: Uber Blog

Uber, the startup that wants to be everyone’s personal driver, launched in New York City two weeks ago. The Twitter community and The New York Times have been raving about it.But New York City seems like the last place a personal driver service should launch. Most executives already have free black car service through their companies and yellow cabs are easy to come by.



Cofounder Travis Kalanick doesn’t agree. He says New Yorkers demanded Uber. Before coming to the east coast, 1,000 New Yorkers had registered their credit cards on Uber’s site for a service that didn’t yet exist for them, he says.

We wanted to understand what all the fuss was about, so we tried Uber. Twice.

It was prompt, hassle-free, and the drivers happily took us to New Jersey. Both times, the driver was outside waiting within minutes. Two trips to Hoboken cost $44 for the first time (from Union Square) and $34 for the next (from midtown east).

When we asked one of the drivers if Uber was bringing him business, he said yes, and that he had driven multiple Uber clients earlier in the day.

All in, Uber wasn’t a have-to-have service. It was just nice to have (especially at 2 AM on Sunday morning). But in New York, the city where one in four of the world’s taxi dollars passes through, there are plenty of people that like to live luxuriously and conveniently.

To experience Uber yourself, we documented the entire trip. Read on to see if it’s worth it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.