'What is Uber Ride Pass?': How to get an Uber subscription that price protects your rides

Uber Ride Pass is a sort of subscription service for Uber.

In cities where Uber Ride Pass is available, it’s $US24.99 a month, and all of your rides within a designated areas of that city are price protected, regardless of the time of day, weather, traffic, or any other circumstance. This means that no matter how surged Uber prices are in your area, you will only ever see the standard, lower price.

This is similar to Uber Rewards, a loyalty program that can let you price protect one ride, on a designated route. So if you only ever take an Uber, say, to and from work, and nowhere else, you probably don’t need Uber Ride Pass. But if you’re someone who takes Ubers a lot, to a lot of different places, it’s definitely something you should look into getting.

Uber is also partnered with JUMP, so you can enjoy the added benefit free JUMP bikes and scooters for up to 30 minutes a day, where available, with your Uber Ride Pass.

If you do decide that you want an Uber Ride Pass, you have to sign up in the app. Here’s how to do it.

How to get Uber Ride Pass

1. Open the Uber app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the three bars in a circle in the upper-left corner to open the menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Open the menu.

3. Tap “Ride Pass.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Ride Pass.’

4. Tap “GET A PASS.”

5. A screen will pop up giving you the details, terms, and conditions of Uber Ride Pass. Read them to your satisfaction, then, after making sure the credit card that the app pre-selects is the one you want to use to pay for the subscription, tap “BUY.”

Remember: The credit card that you use will be billed $US24.99 a month until you choose to cancel the subscription. If you want to change what card is billed, simply tap “Switch” next to where it’s listed, and either pick a different one from your account, or add a new one.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Make sure your credit card is correct, then tap ‘BUY.’

