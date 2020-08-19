What is Uber Eats? Here's what you need to know about the ride-hailing service's food delivery app

NurPhoto/Getty Images A food delivery service from Uber, Uber Eats lets you order instantly, schedule your meal, or buy for a group from local restaurants and chains.

Uber Eats is a food delivery service that’s an offshoot of the Uber ride-hailing service.

You can place orders with local restaurants from the Uber Eats website or mobile app, and food is delivered directly to your door, usually for a small delivery fee.

You can set up group orders or schedule orders for a later time as well.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Uber Eats is a food delivery service, similar to competitors like Postmates, GrubHub, and Doordash.

An extension of Uber’s original ride-hailing service, the on-demand food service acts as the middleman between you and restaurants, bringing take-out from local and chain establishments and dropping it right at your door.

To use Uber Eats, you can place an order using the Uber Eats website, the Uber Eats app for iOS, or Uber Eats for Android. No matter which method you use, the process for ordering on the app is relatively the same. Select the restaurant and choose the items you want to order, then check out.

Here’s how to use the Uber Eats service.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to order food using Uber Eats

The service is easy to navigate but has a few features that you should be aware of to get off to a smooth, food-ordering start.

Your login information is the same as your Uber account, so if you’re already an Uber customer, you can log into the Uber Eats website or app in the same way.

You can use “Search” at the bottom of the app or the search box at the top of the web page to look for specific restaurants by name, types of cuisine (“Italian”), or a particular item of food (“pizza”).

There are many ways to search and filter for food, including price, delivery fees, and dietary restrictions.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can search for a specific restaurant or click the quick-access cuisine buttons.

If you’re ordering on the website, you can create a group order. Pick a restaurant and then choose “Start Group Order.” You can share the link with other people, and everyone can add their items to a single order that’s delivered to a single location.

You don’t need to get an order delivered immediately. Instead, you can place it ahead of time and schedule the delivery when it’s most convenient for you. On the website, click “Deliver now” at the top of the page and choose “Schedule for later.” On the mobile app, tap “ASAP” at the top of the screen and select “Schedule an order.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider A group order lets you send a link to multiple people for easy ordering.

Understanding Uber Eats delivery fees and order cancellation

When you order delivery, there is generally a fee associated with getting each order to you. On the Uber Eats app, you can see the fee specified in the details under each restaurant. Some restaurants have no delivery fee over a certain order amount, so check the details.

Most third-party delivery apps also have a service fee associated with their platform. This covers the cost of acting as the middleman between you and the restaurant. The payment can help pay to operate the app and connect you with drivers. This can be a flat fee or a percentage of your order total.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can see the delivery fee in the details under each restaurant.

If you ever need to cancel an Uber Eats order on the app, navigate to the Upcoming Orders tab and select the “Cancel” option. It’s possible to get a refund on a cancelled order as long as you’re able to cancel it before the restaurant accepts the order.

Uber Eats’ subscription program, Eats Pass

Uber Eats also offers a subscription program called Eats Pass. For $US10 per month, Eats Pass waives the delivery fee on all orders and gives you an extra five per cent discount on orders over $US15. It’s a good value if you frequently use Uber Eats for meal deliveries, but if you only occasionally use the service, it’s probably not going to pay for itself.

You can learn more about Eats Pass and sign up for it using the East Pass button at the bottom of the mobile app or by going to the Eats Pass website, clicking your account name at the top right, and choosing “Eats Pass” from the menu.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.